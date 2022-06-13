Illegal entry, parking of private vehicles hit operations in Tiruchy city's Chatram bus stand

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Barely six months after the opening of the Chatram bus stand, which was renovated at

a cost of around Rs 20 crore in a bid to address the traffic woes in and around the satellite terminus, government and private carrier drivers complain of snarls within the complex caused by the illegal entry, and even parking, of private vehicles.

The stand which was renovated under the Smart Cities Mission and thrown open by Chief Minister MK Stalin in December last year is a major stop, including for town buses that connect places like Samayapuram, Thuvakudi, Inam Kulathur, Mukkombu, and Manachanallur.

No vehicles other than buses and those of the shopkeepers operating within the terminus premises are permitted entry. Traffic police personnel were also stationed at the bus stand to ensure compliance. However, all of it is claimed to have lasted only for around two months, as several two-wheelers,

autorickshaws and four-wheelers now enter the terminus to pick up and drop off passengers – much to

the chagrin of bus drivers.

T Jegananadhan, a bus driver said, “The police initially stopped entry of private vehicles. This made the vehicle users to go around the bus stand. However, a lack of personnel has led to all kind of vehicles, especially cars, enter and leave the bus stand now. This makes it difficult for us to operate.”

“Motorists even ride fast between buses. Upon returning from Samayapuram on Sunday, two two-wheelers rode towards my bus when entering the stand. I had to apply the brakes suddenly; I scolded them. Such entry of vehicles inside is a hindrance for us. To prevent this, police personnel must continue to be

stationed here,” he added.

P Ayyarappan, an activist said, “Besides vehicles entering the bus stand, many passengers park their vehicles inside the terminus in the morning and leave for work. They later take them in the evening. This makes it difficult for many buses to enter the stand. What is more, these incidents occur in front of the

police outpost on the terminus premises. They are being negligent.”

"‘No entry’ banners have been placed on the stand premises but they are torn. Such banners should be put up across the bus stand and action should be taken against violators,” he added.

When contacted, Fort Traffic Assistant Commissioner B Joseph Nixon told TNIE, “We are preventing vehicles from entering the bus stand, and take action against violators. Strict action will be taken on the matter from Sunday evening.”