NIHA helps PSUs brainstorm development strategies in Ooty

Management expert Dr Bro Thomas Selvam urged the executives to concentrate on self-improvement and commitment.

Ooty, Boat Club, Udhagamandalam

A view of Ooty Boat Club. (Photo | EPS)

By PS Sundar
Express News Service

COONOOR: As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman exhorts Public Sector Units (PSU) executives to improve performance to tone up competence, a series of brainstorming sessions were held in Ooty by the New Delhi-based National Institute of HRD & Advancement (NIHA) recently.

"We focussed on performance improvement through multiple intelligence and have drawn up a blueprint for action by the PSU executives," NIHA Director Sanjay Sharma, who co-ordinated the event, said.

Dr Bro Thomas Selvam, Management expert and Correspondent of St Antony's Higher Secondary School, Coonoor, who inaugurated the programme, urged the executives to concentrate on self-improvement and commitment. "We also focussed on changing management, leadership traits, motivation, decision making and communication methods," Sharma said.

Management Consultant Vivin Kumar spoke on improving behavioural skills, team building and working, relieving work stress and conduct rules. Deputy Secretary of Lok Sabha Amrish Kumar listed the areas identified for performance improvement and wanted more such programmes to be reviewed.

SK Agarwal, Executive of the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management, Superintendent Engineer of Indian Railways HS Sidhu and Executives of Delhi Development Authority took part.

