Tamil Nadu government schools to focus on co-curricular activities as well

COIMBATORE: As schools get ready to begin a new academic year on Monday, the school education department has released a circular on implementing co-curricular and extra-curricular activities in government schools. Twenty students who perform well in these activities will be taken on international tours.

The department also released an action plan and timetable to execute these activities in schools. Middle and high schools can use the last two periods of a day every week for co-curricular activities such as literary forum, consumer club, eco-club, child rights and protection club, NCC and NSS.

Headmasters have been asked to engage students in these activities and appoint teachers as supervisors. The headmasters should also conduct at least one extra-curricular activity such as drawing, music, and screening the children’s films, the circular said. They can take students on one-day educational tours.

Art Teacher Welfare Association state president SA Rajkumar welcomed the move and said before the COVID-19 pandemic, SCERT had given various instructions about club activities to government schools, but they weren't implemented.

He urged the department to monitor the functioning of these activities at schools. Kalvi Memapattu Kottamaipu coordinator Su Moorthy told The New Indian Express, "Officers should avoid giving administration works to teachers so that teachers can execute club activities effectively at schools."

K Radha, a parent whose daughter is studying Class 7 in a government school at Perur, told The New Indian Express the move to engage students in co-curricular activities would help them refresh their minds and develop their talents.

TN Science Forum vice-president N Madhavan said that during COVID-19, children used to show their talents via social media. "Since co-curricular activities are being given attention in schools, the students will get a chance to display these talents in front of friends and teachers. This will also help students learn from peer groups and create a better learning environment in schools," he said.