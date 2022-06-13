Tamil Nadu vaccinates 13.83 lakh people against COVID-19 in 30th mega inoculation drive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The health department vaccinated 13.83 lakh people in the 30th mega COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday. According to department data, Tamil Nadu vaccinated 13,83,573 people, of which 2,44,520 received the first dose, 10,30,753 the second dose, and 1,08,300 the booster dose.

Health department officials inspected a few vaccination camps in Chennai. After the 30th mega vaccination drive, 94.3 per cent of the state's adult population received the first dose and 84.81 per cent the second dose. With 29 mega vaccination drives, the State has vaccinated over 4.3 crore people.

After inspecting a vaccination camp at Avadi, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said: "Vaccination for children aged 15-17 years has already started in schools and the second dose will also be administered there. Children in the age group of 12-14 should be vaccinated with Corbevax. The booster dose for individuals aged 18-59 can be taken at private hospitals at Rs 386, which includes the GST."

On the increase of Covid cases in the State, he said: "Deaths (due to COVID-19) are being reported in other states. Vaccination, along with COVID protocols, is a crucial tool to fight the pandemic." He said all healthcare facilities, including beds with oxygen supply, were ready. Also, a COVID-19 awareness walk was organised in Avadi wherein masks were distributed to the public.