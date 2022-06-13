STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman assaults 8-year-old child with hot iron rod in Tamil Nadu's Pollachi, arrested

Sources said that the minor sustained the burn injuries on the sole of the foot, palms and arms and is undergoing treatment in Pollachi GH for two days.

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A woman was arrested in Pollachi on Saturday for allegedly assaulting an 8-year-old girl with a hot iron rod. The woman alleged that the minor stole a cash box from her house. Sources said that the minor sustained the burn injuries on the sole of the foot, palms and arms and is undergoing treatment in Pollachi GH for two days.

The arrested, identified as Arukkani (36) from Makaliyamman Kovil Street in Nallur in Pollachi, was a daily wage labourer. Police said that the class III government school student was spending her holidays in her grandmother's place that was next to Arukkani'a house.  

On Thursday afternoon, after the girl's parents had left for work, the girl was playing outside when Arukkani allegedly took the child into her house and asked her if she stole a missing piggy bank (hundial). The girl denied the allegation repeatedly when the suspect started to assault the girl.

In a fit of rage, Arukkani allegedly assaulted the girl with a hot iron rod on her limbs. The girl began screaming in unbearable agony. Hearing this, her grandmother rushed into Arukkani's house and rescued the girl. When the grandmother (59), questioned the suspect about the incident, Arukkani allegedly threatened her, said police.

On Saturday, the grandmother filed a complaint with Pollachi West police, who booked a case against the woman under the IPC sections 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 294 (b) (uttering obscene words), 506 (ii) (Criminal intimidation) and section 75 (Punishment for cruelty to child) of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Police arrested Arukkani on Saturday night, said police.

