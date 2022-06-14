STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Clip shows Puducherry CM N Rangasamy pushed by Home Minister's guard, AINRC dismisses rumours

The video was shot two days earlier, during the car festival of Thirukameswarar Temple in Villianur, and shows the security officer blocking the chief minister with the palm of his hands.

Published: 14th June 2022 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

N Rangasamy is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry.

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With a video clip showing Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy being pushed by Home Minister A Namassivayam's security officer going viral, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) on Monday urged party cadre not to be swayed by the "completely misunderstood" clip.

The request, from AINRC general secretary NSJ Jayabal, came after the video sparked a controversy, with people condemning the security officer and demanding action against him. The video was shot two days earlier, during the car festival of Thirukameswarar Temple in Villianur, and shows the security officer blocking the chief minister with the palm of his hands, while the police and security personnel were making way for the dignitaries at the event. 

Besides the chief minister, the event was attended by Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Home Minister A Namassivayam, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Leader of the Opposition R Siva, MLAs, and former ministers.

"This is a completely misunderstood clip and the entire video should be watched for the truth. I humbly ask you not to believe and exaggerate this," Jayabal said. The incident sparked a controversy as Namassivayam, from the BJP, is aspiring to be chief minister, though he is a close relative of Rangasamy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Rangasamy Puducherry AINRC Puducherry CM blocked A Namassivayam
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp