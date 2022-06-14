Clip shows Puducherry CM N Rangasamy pushed by Home Minister's guard, AINRC dismisses rumours

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With a video clip showing Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy being pushed by Home Minister A Namassivayam's security officer going viral, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) on Monday urged party cadre not to be swayed by the "completely misunderstood" clip.

The request, from AINRC general secretary NSJ Jayabal, came after the video sparked a controversy, with people condemning the security officer and demanding action against him. The video was shot two days earlier, during the car festival of Thirukameswarar Temple in Villianur, and shows the security officer blocking the chief minister with the palm of his hands, while the police and security personnel were making way for the dignitaries at the event.

Besides the chief minister, the event was attended by Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Home Minister A Namassivayam, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Leader of the Opposition R Siva, MLAs, and former ministers.

"This is a completely misunderstood clip and the entire video should be watched for the truth. I humbly ask you not to believe and exaggerate this," Jayabal said. The incident sparked a controversy as Namassivayam, from the BJP, is aspiring to be chief minister, though he is a close relative of Rangasamy.