Construction workers seek redressal of raw materials price hike, distribution of m-sand

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Seeking redressal of rising cost of raw materials for construction, Tirunelveli District Construction Workers Union members submitted a petition to Collector V Vishnu requesting distribution of m-sand during a grievance meet on Monday. The members said the supply and distribution of m-sand was stopped due to the recent accident.



"We are using m-sand for building construction due to lack of soil available. Since the price of the m-sand is determined by the private owners, the price has increased and has affected construction projects. We request the government to distribute the raw materials for construction including crushed stones and m-sand distribution in the district," they said. The workers further stated private owners should be involved in the distribution until the government steps in.



During the grievance meet, the district Collector received more than 280 petitions seeking drinking water supply in various regions and road facilities. The collector instructed officials to pay special attention to the Chief Minister Special cell petitions. Further, Vishnu distributed various scheme benefits worth `5.76 lakh to as many as 25 beneficiaries.