Erode embryo sale racket: Officials from hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati summoned

Officials from two private hospitals from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala have been summoned for questioning.

Published: 14th June 2022 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Continuing their probe into an alleged embryo sale racket in Erode, police recorded statements of officials of five private hospitals from various districts in Tamil Nadu. Officials from two private hospitals from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala have been summoned for questioning.

"Five private hospitals (fertility centres) from Perundurai, Erode, Tiruchy, Salem and Hosur face probe in the case. We summoned officials from hospitals and they have submitted documents. We also recorded statements regarding embryo donation from the minor for surrogacy," said a senior police officer.

He added that the suspects were able to get references for the Tiruvananthapuram hospital from the Perundurai-based hospital and the staff at Hosur hospital referred them to the Tirupati-based hospital to donate embryos. "Those hospitals are also summoned. But they sought time to collect documents," he added.  

"The gang admitted the minor girl in hospitals using various Aadhaar identities, which showed that she was not a minor. We have been inquiring about the Aadhaar details," said a police source.  Besides, the health department team led by A Viswanathan, Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services has also summoned the two hospitals in neighbouring States for further inquiry.

"After we finish the investigation with the remaining two hospitals, we will submit the report. At present, we have been verifying the documents which are submitted by the five hospitals," said Viswanathan. The 16-year-old minor girl from Erode district was allegedly sexually assaulted and forced into selling her embryo for surrogacy by her mother and her paramour.

