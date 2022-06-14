Madras HC dismisses plea against 20 per cent quota in government jobs for Tamil medium students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court, on Monday, dismissed a petition challenging the 20 per cent preferential quota in State government jobs for candidates who have completed their school and graduation in Tamil medium.

The bench, consisting of justices T Raja and K Kumaresh Babu, refused to entertain the plea by S Shalini, an employee of the Tamil Nadu Prisons Department.

She questioned the amendment made to the Tamil Nadu Appointment on Preferential basis in the Services under the State of persons studied in Tamil Medium Act (PSTM Act), 2020 and prayed for staying the operation of the amendment.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran informed the court that a candidate would be qualified to avail of the quota only if he/she completed the entire school education and graduation in Tamil medium. He also pointed out that a similar petition filed before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court was already dismissed.

Shalini had also stated in her petition that when she tried to avail of the 20% quota when she applied for TNPSC Group-I service, she was asked to produce the certificates showing that she had completed the 10+2+3 education in Tamil medium under the amendment.

Being a resident of a border village in the Nilgiris, she had to study Classes 11 and 12 in English medium at a neighbouring Kerala School. Saying that there was no higher secondary school in the surroundings of her village, she rued that it deprived her of the quota.