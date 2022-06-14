STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National Herald case: Congress protest at ED office in Chennai against summons to Gandhis

When some cadre tried to block the road, a short scuffle broke out with the police. They were later moved away in buses to two wedding halls in Nungambakkam.

Police detain protesters from the Congress in Chennai

Police detain protesters from the Congress in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hundreds of Congress cadre staged a demonstration in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here on Monday against the ED's summons to party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Cadre gathered before the ED office in Shastri Bhavan, under the leadership of Congress State president KS Alagiri and held placards denouncing the "false National Herald case". Slogans including 'Withdraw the False Case' and 'Do not Abuse Power' were featured on the placards condemning the Central government.

When some cadre tried to block the road, a short scuffle broke out with the police. They were later moved away in buses to two wedding halls in Nungambakkam. On Twitter, Alagiri condemned the "fascist Central government". "We will neither be frightened nor be cowed down," he added.

Congress leader K Selvaperunthagai tweeted that the National Herald case is based on lies. Meanwhile, MPs Su Thirunavukkarasar and Jothimani were arrested when they tried to join the protest in Delhi. 

