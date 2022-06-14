STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No false building plan for getting sand: Tamil Nadu Water Resources department to lorry owners

Presently, only a few contract workers who are unaware of the process have been assigned to quarries, due to which people who have a building plan are purchasing river sand multiple times, he alleged.

Published: 14th June 2022 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Sand mining underway at a riverbed, repersentational image

Mining at a river bed (Representational Photo | EPS)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has issued a strict warning that lorry owners and others who submit fake building plans to get river sand will be blacklisted, a senior official from the department has told The New Indian Express

To avoid the illegal sale of sand, the State government made it mandatory to have an approved building plan to book river sand, the official explained, and added that most sand-lorry operators try to violate this rule.

However, officials haven't been assigned to check customers' documents at river sand quarries, said Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners' Association president S Yuvaraj, adding that assistant executive engineers should be appointed to verify building plans and bills, and monitor lorries collecting sand. Presently, only a few contract workers who are unaware of the process have been assigned to quarries, due to which people who have a building plan are purchasing river sand multiple times, he alleged. 

The WRD official acknowledged that adequate staff haven't been appointed. As of now, only 17 river sand quarries are being used, and 50 more river-bed sites have been identified for quarrying. But the WRD hasn't been able to progress since approvals from many departments, including environment, are pending.

Besides, drawing sand from the Cauvery belt has become difficult now due to the heavy flow of water. Once sand quarries start functioning in full swing, the vacant posts will be filled, the official said.

'Appoint assistant executive engineers to check bills'

Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners' Association president S Yuvaraj said assistant executive engineers (AEEs) should be appointed to verify building plans and bills, and monitor lorries collecting sand, at quarries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Sand Lorry Tamil Nadu Water Resources
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp