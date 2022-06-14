No false building plan for getting sand: Tamil Nadu Water Resources department to lorry owners

S Guruvanmikanathan By

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has issued a strict warning that lorry owners and others who submit fake building plans to get river sand will be blacklisted, a senior official from the department has told The New Indian Express.

To avoid the illegal sale of sand, the State government made it mandatory to have an approved building plan to book river sand, the official explained, and added that most sand-lorry operators try to violate this rule.

However, officials haven't been assigned to check customers' documents at river sand quarries, said Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners' Association president S Yuvaraj, adding that assistant executive engineers should be appointed to verify building plans and bills, and monitor lorries collecting sand. Presently, only a few contract workers who are unaware of the process have been assigned to quarries, due to which people who have a building plan are purchasing river sand multiple times, he alleged.

The WRD official acknowledged that adequate staff haven't been appointed. As of now, only 17 river sand quarries are being used, and 50 more river-bed sites have been identified for quarrying. But the WRD hasn't been able to progress since approvals from many departments, including environment, are pending.

Besides, drawing sand from the Cauvery belt has become difficult now due to the heavy flow of water. Once sand quarries start functioning in full swing, the vacant posts will be filled, the official said.

