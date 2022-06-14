STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramjanmabhoomi case mediator Sriram Panchu moves Madras HC, seeks police cover again

The court directed the respondents to file a counter-affidavit and posted the petition to June 16.

Ramjanmabhoomi case mediator Sriram Panchu

Ramjanmabhoomi case mediator Sriram Panchu (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Senior advocate and Supreme Court-appointed mediator in Ramjanmabhoomi case Sriram Panchu on Monday moved the Madras High Court for restoration of the police protection provided to him after an order of the Supreme Court.

Justice N Sathish Kumar directed the respondents to file a counter-affidavit and posted the petition to June 16. Senior counsel S Prabakharan, appearing for Panchu, contended that given the changing situation in parts of the country, particularly the developments over the Gyanvapi and Mathura issues, the State ought to bring back the protection to the ex-mediator, who has been getting death threats. 

