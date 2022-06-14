STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu bans mobile phones in schools, minister says defying ban would cost handsets

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi's warning came a day after the schools for classes 1 to 10 re-opened on Monday.

Published: 14th June 2022 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHIRAPALLI: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday warned students against carrying mobile phones to classes and said the gadgets, if brought, would be confiscated.

Though mobile phones have been a regular feature in attending online classes since the last two years due to the pandemic, there have been many distractions, too, he claimed.

"The young minds should be refreshed through education curriculum," he said.

"Students are not allowed to bring their mobile phones to schools. If brought, the phones would be confiscated from the students and would not be returned," Poyyamozhi said.

The Minister's warning comes a day after the schools for classes 1 to 10 re-opened on Monday.

The present move is in conformity with an announcement he made in the State Assembly (in May) that students would not bring mobile phones to classes, he said and added that a circular has already been issued to schools in this regard.

Speaking to reporters here after distributing welfare assistance to the members of the public, Poyyamozhi said arrangements have been made for non governmental organisations (NGOs) and police officials to take special classes during the first few days, especially, for classes 11 and 12.

Steps are on to upgrade infrastructure to improve the ambience in the temple of learning and also measures to recruit more teachers, the Minister said.

