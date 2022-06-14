Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board's new chief M Jayanthi promises transparency

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government, on Monday, appointed M Jayanthi, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, as the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). Jayanthi was serving as special secretary in Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department in the secretariat.

She replaced A Udhayan, who is posted as the director of the Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) in Vandalur. After taking charge on Monday, Jayanthi told The New Indian Express that she would continue the good work of the previous chairman and imbibe a transparent working style.

Jayanthi comes with a wealth of experience working in key environment posts. She was earlier the director of the Department of Environment and implemented several important projects like the restoration of 'sinking' Vaan Island in the Gulf of Mannar National Park.

After the DMK government came into power, efforts were made to appoint clean officers to the post of TNPCB chairman.

In the past, both National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Supreme Court had come down heavily on governments for making appointments "casually" or "without due application of mind", considering the duties, functions and responsibilities of the State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs).

In June 2017, the NGT directed the chairmen of 10 SPCBs, including Tamil Nadu, to give up their duties, as their appointment did not comply with the guidelines prescribed by the tribunal.

Although the Supreme Court has set aside the NGT order saying the tribunal does not have jurisdiction, the apex court agreed that the SPCBs continue to be manned by persons who do not necessarily have the expertise or professional experience to address the issues for which the SPCBs were established by law.

"The response of the State governments in appointing professionals and experts to the SPCBs has been casual, despite many expert committees pointing out the need for it," the SC had said.

Among the other key IFS reshuffles for which a government order was passed by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department Deepak S Bilgi was posted as director of the Department of Environment.

Other Changes

