Tenkasi court issues notice to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin over malpractices in intra-party election

In his petition, Kalluthu Panchayat President K Murugan claimed various rules and regulations were violated in the election process.

Published: 14th June 2022 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  Alangulam District Munsif Court issued a notice to DMK President MK Stalin and General Secretary Durai Murugan in a case filed by Kalluthu Panchayat President K Murugan who claimed malpractices in the intra-party election held for Keezhapavoor Union East Secretary post on Friday.

In his petition, Murugan claimed various rules and regulations were violated in the election process. "Based on DMK’s announcement in 'Murasoli' on June 4, I filed nomination papers for the post of Union Secretary on June 6."

"Based on party rules, the union Secretary should be elected by the secretaries of village panchayats and town panchayats of the particular union. As per party rules, the party should announce the election date 15 days ahead of the election. The place of election and voters list should be declared seven days ahead. Without following these rules, the party announced on June 4 that the election will be completed by June 9," said Murugan.

He further claimed, "Violating the party rules, the election was organised in Tenkasi instead of Keezhapavoor."

