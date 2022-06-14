TNIE impact: Madurai primary school assures admission to students enrolled under RTE Act

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following an article published in The New Indian Express titled 'Where do RTE students go when schools shut?' on June 10, the Gurukul Primary School has assured to provide admission to students studying under RTE Act there at Balamandiram Higher Secondary School, which is run by the same management.

The article highlighted how the closure of four matriculation schools in Madurai Gurukul Primary School, VKK Playgroup School, Maruthu Rukmani School and Prem Matriculation school affected the education of students.

It also mentioned in Chief Educational Officer K Karthiga's reply that Gurukul Primary School had given its proposal to close the school and readmit students to another school run by it.

After the The New Indian Express report, the parents of Gurukul school were called for a meeting and were assured to readmit their wards in in Balamandiram Higher Secondary School (English medium). The status of students enrolled under RTE Act in the remaining schools could not be known as the CEO was not available for comment.