STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TNIE impact: Madurai primary school assures admission to students enrolled under RTE Act

It also mentioned in Chief Educational Officer K Karthiga's reply that Gurukul Primary School had given its proposal to close the school and readmit students to another school run by it. 

Published: 14th June 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Right To Education

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following an article published in The New Indian Express titled 'Where do RTE students go when schools shut?' on June 10, the Gurukul Primary School has assured to provide admission to students studying under RTE Act there at Balamandiram Higher Secondary School, which is run by the same management. 

The article highlighted how the closure of four matriculation schools in Madurai Gurukul Primary School, VKK Playgroup School, Maruthu Rukmani School and Prem Matriculation school affected the education of students. 

It also mentioned in Chief Educational Officer K Karthiga's reply that Gurukul Primary School had given its proposal to close the school and readmit students to another school run by it. 

After the The New Indian Express report, the parents of Gurukul school were called for a meeting and were assured to readmit their wards in in Balamandiram Higher Secondary School (English medium). The status of students enrolled under RTE Act in the remaining schools could not be known as the CEO was not available for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gurukul Primary School RTE students Madurai RTE students
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp