Add constitutional rights in syllabus: Institute of Human Rights Education to Tamil Nadu government

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Institute of Human Rights Education MD Henri Tiphagne has requested Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister for Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to introduce 'Constitutional Rights Education' for government and government aided schools.

"At this point of time, it is important for students to know their fundamental rights, and about equality and principles of democracy. Perspective on social justice is mandatory," he added.

Appreciating the State government's initiatives of 'Illam Thedi Kalvi', 'Reading marathon' and state child policy, Tiphagne said that proposal to hold various competitions and club activities will help develop the interpersonal skills.

"Earlier, Peoples Watch had been teaching 'Human Rights education' in all schools since 1997. It was extended to 16 states. The current initiative is overseen by the organisation 'Vanmugil'," he added.

