Christian candidate should win 2022 Presidential elections: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

Published: 15th June 2022 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan (File photo| EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the announcement of the poll dates for the Presidential election, the first suggestion for the opposition's candidate was aired by the VCK on Tuesday, with party leader Thol Thirumavalavan issuing a press statement saying a member of the Christian community should get a chance to serve in the country's top post.

He pointed out that Christians form the third-largest religious group in India, but haven't been given fair enough representation in the Assembly and Parliament.

Thirumavalavan further said that Christians have been subjected to various attacks by the government machinery and right-wing members during the last eight years of the BJP's rule. "In this challenging time, proposing a Christian as the common candidate of the opposition camp would be an alternative to the divisive and hateful politics (of the BJP)," he added.

Commenting on this, State Minorities Commission chairman S Peter Alphonse told The New Indian Express, "I wish for a President who can withstand the onslaught on the Constitution and democracy with his stature and political will. I would be very happy if any Christian with these qualities is identified and fielded."

Comments

