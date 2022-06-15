STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Dharmapuri chariot accident: Tamil Nadu minister PK Sekar Babu promises steps to prevent mishaps

HR&CE minister PK Sekar Babu said that the Public Works Department and Dharmapuri district administration have granted permission for the chariot procession at Srivilliputhur Andal temple.

Published: 15th June 2022 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu

Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu on Monday said incidents like the Papparapatti temple chariot collapse would be prevented in the future. He added that the Public Works Department and Dharmapuri district administration have granted permission for the chariot procession at Srivilliputhur Andal temple.

"We adhered to all the rules for the procession at Papparapatti temple. However, the tragedy happened unexpectedly. Hereafter, we will strictly follow the rules, repair the roads of the procession, and check the stability of the chariot at least three times," he said.

Commenting on the dissent from seers and Aadhenams against the State government, Babu said not all of them could be blamed. "Even Srivilliputhur seer brought various demands to our attention. He offered us prasadam with a smile. Some of them are making controversial statements but our government is for both of them. We give due respect to all Aadheenams and seers during temple visits," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PK Sekar Babu Papparapatti chariot collapse Dharmapuri chariot accident Srivilliputhur Andal temple
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp