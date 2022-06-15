Dharmapuri chariot accident: Tamil Nadu minister PK Sekar Babu promises steps to prevent mishaps

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu on Monday said incidents like the Papparapatti temple chariot collapse would be prevented in the future. He added that the Public Works Department and Dharmapuri district administration have granted permission for the chariot procession at Srivilliputhur Andal temple.

"We adhered to all the rules for the procession at Papparapatti temple. However, the tragedy happened unexpectedly. Hereafter, we will strictly follow the rules, repair the roads of the procession, and check the stability of the chariot at least three times," he said.

Commenting on the dissent from seers and Aadhenams against the State government, Babu said not all of them could be blamed. "Even Srivilliputhur seer brought various demands to our attention. He offered us prasadam with a smile. Some of them are making controversial statements but our government is for both of them. We give due respect to all Aadheenams and seers during temple visits," he added.