Man wants wife arrested for pouring hot rasam on him, stages protest

Natarajan of Jayamkondan village in Villupuram, came to the station on Monday night, in an inebriated condition, with burn injuries on his face.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A tipsy man protested in front of the Gingee police station on Monday night demanding action against his wife who allegedly burnt his face by pouring hot rasam.

According to a source, Natarajan of Jayamkondan village in Villupuram, came to the station on Monday night, in an inebriated condition, with burn injuries on his face. When he asked the police to arrest his wife immediately, the police advised him to first get treatment for the injuries.

Following this, Natarajan ran out of the station and lay down on the Tindivanam-Krishnagiri road to mark his protest. Later, police personnel took him to Gingee Government Hospital for treatment.

A police source said Natarajan is an alcoholic, and used to torture his wife. He had also attempted twice to die by suicide, the source added. Police suspect, he might have got injured during a quarrel with his wife on Monday night. "He didn't give us any written complaint. So, we inquired without filing any case," said a senior police officer. Police added that he went home on Tuesday, after getting treatment.

