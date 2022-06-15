Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin tells officials to simplify online patta-transfer tracking system

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the performance of various departments and enquired about the implementation of various schemes based on the CM's dashboard report, during a meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

He heard about the progress of projects and the difficulties faced by the revenue and disaster management, and the cooperative, food, and consumer protection departments.

The CM reviewed challenges faced by the revenue and disaster management department in providing 25 types of certificates to the public, and said services should reach people without any hindrance. Steps should be taken to provide the certificates without making people furnish documents multiple times, he added.

Speaking about online patta transfer, the chief minister instructed the officials to simplify the online tracking system to ascertain the status of people's applications. He further urged them to effectively implement various pension schemes for the welfare of those eligible.

Reviewing the work of the cooperative, food and consumer protection department, the CM told officials to ensure proper distribution of essential commodities to PDS cardholders and procure commodities as per the requirement without any delay.

Asserting the need for safe storage of paddy grains, Stalin instructed the authorities to take measures in advance to store paddy and be prepared to procure it in the coming months. To ensure proper service at PDS shops, the CM instructed the authorities to provide appropriate training to PDS employees since they interact directly with the public.