Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji poses with policeman's gun at event, video goes viral

The government exhibition was inaugurated at the prison ground in Coimbatore on Saturday. Ministers V Senthil Balaji, MP Saminathan and other officials attended the event. 

Published: 15th June 2022 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu power minister Senthil Balaji. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A video of Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji holding a policeman's gun during an inauguration ceremony of government exhibition three days ago has gone viral in the social media.  

The government exhibition was inaugurated at the prison ground in Coimbatore on Saturday. Ministers V Senthil Balaji, MP Saminathan and other officials attended the event.  Meanwhile, police commissioner V Balakrishnan claimed it was an unloaded gun and district administration officials said it was a dummy gun. 
 

