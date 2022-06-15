Tipsy man protests at Tamil Nadu's Gingee police station, claims wife threw hot rasam on face

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A tipsy man protested in front of the Gingee police station on Monday night demanding action against his wife who allegedly burnt his face by pouring hot rasam.

Sources said Natarajan of Jayamkondan village came to the station on Monday night drunk with burn injuries on his face. When he asked the police to arrest his wife immediately, the police advised him to first get treatment for the injuries.

Following this, Natarajan ran out of the station and lied down on Tindivanam-Krishnagiri road in protest. Later, personnel took him to Gingee Government Hospital for treatment.

Natarajan allegedly used to torture his wife. He had also attempted suicide twice. Police suspect he might have got injured during a quarrel with his wife. “He didn’t give us any written complaint. So, we inquired without filing any case,” said a senior police officer.