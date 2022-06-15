Two month ban ends, fishers set sail with sea of hopes

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI/RAMESWARAM: After 61 days of uncertainty due to a ban, mechanised vessel fishers are ready to sail on June 15. However, they are weary of a dent in profits due to the soaring fuel price. As many as 545 mechanised vessels are docked in the fishing harbours; 265 at Thoothukudi, 220 at Tharuvaikulam and 60 at Vembar. The Tharuvaikulam fishers are known for the practice of gill net fishing while the other two fleets use the trawling method. Owners of the fleets said the cost of maintenance has seen a rise from Rs5 lakh to Rs 6.5 to Rs7 lakh per vessel.

John Bosco, secretary of Thoothukudi mechanised vessels owners welfare association said the vessels require 1,200 to 1,500 litre of diesel per day, adding that they do not depend on the subsidised fuel since it will be utilised in just one trip. “We were struggling to make profit even when the diesel price was `70 per litre. The cost keeps on increasing but the selling price of the fishes is mostly unchanged,” he said.

Urging the State government to introduce bio-diesel for the fishing industry to sustain, fishers said they were forced to sell their vessels worth Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore solely because of the hike in diesel price. “Many are not in a position to sell the vessels due to lack of buyers. Instead of maintaining the fuel price on par to the barrel price at the global market, political parties bicker over who has reduced more but keeps the soaring,” said one fisherman.

Trawlers said they will be in a deep financial crisis if they fail to get a good catch after the ban, “We have already spent nearly Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for repair and changing the spare parts. The overall cost of upkeeping vessels is on the rise. Also, the labour wages per day has increased to Rs 1,500 from Rs1,200,” they said. The ban between April 14 and June 14 was aimed at increasing fishing resources. While the fishermen use the ban period for overhauling vessels, the cost of maintenance had spiked. “As the cost of gill net alone had increased to `6 lakh from `5 lakh, many fishers chose to mend the old ones instead of replacing it,” said Tharuvaikulam mechanised gill net fishermen association president Churchill.

In Ramanathapuram, there are about 3,000 mechanised boats comprising 650 in Mandapam and 700 from Rameshwaram. Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Mechanised Boat Fishermen Welfare Association secretary N J Bose said, “During the two months ban, fishermen were involved in other works, but boat owners spent an average cost of `1 lakh to `1.5 lakh for maintenance using their savings,” he added.

Bose further stated that the special compensation provided by the State government for the fishermen was disbursed only at the end of the 61 days ban. “Fisheries department officials said the department would provide tokens to the boats before venturing into the seas after the ban lift, adding that special verification of the mechanised boats would be done to see if the boats are ready for fishing. They had said anyone found violating the order will be booked under Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act. However, few fishermen allegedly have ventured to the sea on Tuesday evening before the end of the ban,” he added.