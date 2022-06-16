Churning continues in AIADMK, O Panneerselvam rejects single leadership demand

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rejecting the demand for a single leadership for the AIADMK, the party's coordinator O Panneerselvam on Thursday the dual leadership is doing well and should continue.

Besides, he also demanded the constitution of a 14-member high-level committee to guide the party and said reviving the general secretary post again would be tantamount to insulting the late leader J Jayalalithaa since that post was abolished in deference to her.

Admitting that talks were going on to resolve the issue ahead of June 23 when the general council meet is scheduled to take place, Panneerselvam said he has proposed the formation of a 14-member high-level committee comprised of veteran leaders who had worked with MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa to guide the party hereafter. "Let this committee take all key decisions and the coordinator and joint coordinator can execute the decisions taken by this committee," he said.

"I am ready to hold talks with the party’s joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami as I did many times in the past to resolve the issues. My only objective is that the AIADMK should not split at any cost. I stand for the cadre of the party and I cannot be isolated from them," Panneerselvam told reporters at his residence.

He also clarified that no resolution to revive the post of general secretary could be moved in the general council without the consent of both himself as well as Palaniswami.

"The dual leadership was accepted by the general council and it was approved by the Election Commission. On that basis, the organisational elections for the AIADMK have been completed at all levels and the ensuing general council should ratify all these processes. At this stage, the issue of single leadership is being raised. Is this appropriate now?" he added.

"Everything was going on well. I really don't know why this single leadership issue is being raised now. On June 14, the meeting almost came to an end and former Minister Madhavaram Moorthi raised the single leadership issue all of a sudden though it was not on the agenda on that day.

"The issue has blown up since former minister D Jayakumar revealed it to the media. Dual leadership has been working well for the past six years. Now, the cadre are expressing their views," Panneerselvam added.

The AIADMK coordinator said he was ready to talk to Palaniswami. "We both should censure the person who revealed the issues discussed at the meeting to the public. The revelation of discussions that took place within the party forum became the root cause of today's problem. No one can compel me to step down as coordinator of the party. I will accept the mandate of the party cadre," he added.

Asked whether he felt that there was an effort to sideline him in the AIADMK, Panneerselvam said, "I continue in the party only to protect the cadre. So, I cannot be isolated from the cadre at any time. This is not the time to raise such issues. Since AIADMK is the opposition party now, we have to stand united and work to form the government again."

Asked about his views on the single leadership issue, Panneerselvam said the general secretary of the party who steers the party (coordinator and joint coordinator since September 2017) should be elected only by the primary members and not by the district secretaries or MLAs.

Electing the top office-bearer was the basic right given to the primary members of the party by its founder MG Ramachandran. "We can bring in changes in bylaws etc., through the general council. But the basic tenet of the AIADMK bylaws that the general secretary can be elected only by the primary members cannot be changed at any cost," he added.

Panneerselvam said even during the negotiations for the merger of two factions in 2017, he raised doubts about the workability of the dual leadership and that he was ready to take up a party post rather than becoming the Deputy Chief Minister.

"However, I accepted the Deputy CM post after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked me to accept that and with a view not to disappoint the cadre who were expecting the merger,” he added.

"I pray to the Almighty that this issue is resolved before June 23. You (media) also pray for that," he said responding to a question. Asked whether there were any possibilities for the Prime Minister to intervene in this present crisis as was done on an earlier occasion, Panneerselvam said, "It is an intra-party issue and we have to settle this."

Panneerselvam said that Palaniswami should clarify his stand on the single leadership issue since both of them had never discussed this in the past.