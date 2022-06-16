Man loses over Rs 50,000 in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram to fake bank executive on call

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: A 28-year old man was siphoned off Rs 50,000 by an online scammer, who posed as a bank customer executive in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. Police sources said that S Navaneethakrishnan of Kadaladi had purchased a Visa Credit Card through HDFC Bank, which was in use.

"After receiving the card, the complainant searched for the HDFC customer care number and contacted the mobile number given. The scammer introduced himself as Ravi Kumar from the HDFC Chennai head office in Nungambakkam. Navaneethakrishnan told him the account number and OTP, believing he would address the issue.

Shortly after, he found out that a total of Rs 50,730 has been debited from his credit card account. Cyber crime police officials stated that criminals are taking the guise of customer care to cheat people, adding that people should avoid taking customer care numbers from general web search.

"One should only contact the customer care number through official websites. People should not share OTP details through the phone as there is no need for the OTP. If people come across such issues, they should file a complaint with the cyber police station or through the online portal," they said.