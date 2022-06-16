Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hands over gold deposit bonds to Irukkankudi Mariamman temple officials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday handed over gold deposit bonds worth Rs 10 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI) to HR&CE officials from Irukkankudi Mariamman temple in the presence of Minister PK Sekar Babu.

Last year, it was announced that gold offerings from 10 years that remained after temple requirements would be melted at government mint in Mumbai and the pure gold thus received would be deposited in banks to obtain additional revenue for temples. To monitor this process, committees headed by retired judges have been formed.

For Irukkankudi Mariamman temple, retired judge Selvi R Mala had overseen the process of sending unused gold offerings for melting. Gold biscuits worth Rs 10 crore have been deposited with the SBI's Sattur branch. Through this, Irukkankudi temple will get Rs 24 lakh as interest a year, an official release here said.