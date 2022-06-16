Tamil youngsters' group holds meeting in Auroville to discuss Residents Assembly

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: In an attempt to reaffirm unity and reject recent divisive sentiments, the Tamil youth group at Auroville organised to discuss the Residents Assembly. Nearly 600 locals, including foreign residents of Auroville, assembled at the gathering held at the Unity Pavilion.

According to an organiser, "the young Tamil Aurovilians called the meet to reinforce the role of the Residents Assembly. The role and responsibilities of the Governing Board, and the Residents Assembly under the Auroville Foundation Act were examined".

They highlighted the Assembly's right to self-determination, organise activities and choose its working groups, as enshrined in the Act and preceded by the Charter of Auroville given by the 'Mother', for those who live in Auroville.

"The younger generation felt there was a need for all residents to understand development in all aspects including--socio-cultural, economic, educational, physical, ecological, research. We highlighted the essence that the uniqueness of Auroville's development is the human aspect," he said.

All of this must be taken into account for growth, added the organisers. The meeting was conducted in English and Tamil. During the open floor, many citizens shared their take on togetherness. Meanwhile, Working Committee of Residents Assembly filed a writ petition on Monday to the High Court urging

stop the Auroville Foundation represented by its Secretary from interfering with their work.

