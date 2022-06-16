STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tension prevails in Thanjavur's Rajagiri following group clash at temple festival

Even as the procession was going on, a war of words broke out between members of two Most Backward Class communities in the area.

Published: 16th June 2022 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Tension prevailed at Rajagiri in Thanjavur district on Tuesday midnight as a group clash erupted over a temple festival held the previous night. More than 10 persons, including a sub-inspector of police, were injured.

Three thatched roof houses and a shop were torched. According to sources, procession of deity was held on Monday night as part of the festival of Ayyanar temple in Rajagiri. The deity would be carried in turns by members of two Most Backward Class communities in the area.

Even as the procession was going on, a war of words broke out between members of the two communities. Following this, the palanquin on which the deity was taken out, was placed on the road and tension spread. Police held talks with both groups and the procession was completed.

On Tuesday evening, both the groups went to the Papanasam police station and gave in writing that they did not prefer giving any complaint against each other. However, a clash broke out between members of the two groups after 11 pm, in which three houses and a shop, belonging to both communities, were set afire.

Members of both groups pelted each other with stones and attacked using wooden logs. Police, who rushed to the spot, also came under attack. More than 10 persons from both the communities and sub-inspector Raj Kamal were injured and treated at Papanasam Government Hospital. The windshield of a police vehicle was also damaged.

Later, a large contingent of police was deployed and the situation was brought under control. DIG (Thanjavur range) A Kayalvizhi, Thanjavur SP G Ravali Priya and Kumbakonam RDO Latha visited the area.

Traffic on Thanjavur-Kumbakonam road was diverted on Tuesday night and it resumed on Wednesday morning. Papanasam police registered a case and has detained more than 10 persons from each side.

TAGS
Rajagiri Rajagiri temple festival Rajagiri clashes Ayyanar temple Thanjavur
India Matters
