Three killed after omnibus topples on NH-44 in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Three passengers travelling in a private omnibus died while 11 others sustained grievous injuries in a road accident late Tuesday night on the Tirunelveli-Madurai NH-44 at Arasankulam near Kayathar.

The deceased were identified as K Sivaraman (33) of Keezhavannavilai, J Jesus Rajan (47) of Thiruvattaru, and the driver M Pandi (32) of Rajapalayam. Sources said that the bus with 28 passengers on board was moving towards Chennai from Nagercoil.

"By 12:15 am, when the speeding bus was approaching a curve near a bridge at Arasankulam between Tirunelveli-Madurai section of the NH 138, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus broke the centre median and was toppled on the other lane. Driver M Pandi, passengers Sivaraman and Jesus Rajan were killed on the spot. 11 persons including a one-year-old baby sustained major injuries," they added.

Initial investigation showed the accident occurred as the front tyre of the bus ruptured on the run. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.