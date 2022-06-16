'Valar 4.0' portal to support Tamil Nadu's entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To provide necessary support to entrepreneurs and industries, the Tamil Nadu government has launched the 'Valar 4.0' portal.

'Valar 4.0' was developed by the Department of Information Technology and Digital Services (DITDS) in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) to address the needs of entrepreneurs. IIT-M too assisted in the portal's development.

The initiative was launched by IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj and Minister for Rural Industries TM Anbarasan at the secretariat on Wednesday. "Tamil Nadu houses national-level excellency centres, a large number of entrepreneurs, industries and employees. Among them, the contribution of MSMEs are very high. ...The portal will help entrepreneurs find other service providers, researchers and subject matter experts," the website says.

The website adds that as many as 242 companies and 122 users from 29 cities have registered on it. Details of 279 services, 20 projects, and 389 experts have been included on the site.

IT department renamed

CHRNNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has renamed the Information Technology department in Secretariat as the 'Information Technology and Digital Services Department'. IT Secretary Neeraj Mittal on Wednesday issued a G.O. that said the name change was done to strengthen the growth of emerging technologies and digital technology services.