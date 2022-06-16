STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Valparai tea estate workers hit as ATMs run dry in salary week

The workers say it was difficult to withdraw salary or money for emergencies as there is no ATM centre in the hill. Workers say they pay Rs 15 as commission to private persons to withdraw Rs 1,000.

Published: 16th June 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

ATM

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Lack of ATMs centres is forcing plantation workers in Valparai to take either half-day leave to visit the nearest town or pay commission to private individuals to withdraw money from their bank accounts.

The workers say it was difficult to withdraw salary or money for emergencies as there is no ATM centre in the hill. Workers say they pay Rs 15 as commission to private persons to withdraw Rs 1,000.

P Nethaji, an estate worker, said, “We stay 13 km from the Valparai town. Most estates credit wages on the seventh day. The town has seven ATM centres, but they run out of cash as everybody heads there to withdraw.”

He said that either they would swipe workers’ ATM card in point of sale machine or ask them to send money to shop’s bank account through UPI transaction.

M Marimuthu, an estate worker, said, “Most of time I use to spend commission for getting of cash from private stores as ATMs go out of cash or service. Since I am travelling for seven km from my work place, I cannot spend another one day for withdrawing of cash. It will take almost half a day, if the tea estate workers go for withdrawing cash. It would be calculated as loss of pay.”

P Paramasivam, secretary of tea estate workers welfare association, said, “Almost 20,000 workers are working in around 56 tea estates in Valparai. All estates are dispensing wages on 7-8th day of every month, workers travel to Valparai town to withdraw cash at the same time.

Before demonetization and roll out of digital payments, there was no such issue as wages would be distributed in cash by management. The distance to Valparai town for some estate workers is almost 30 km. They have to spend almost a day to withdraw cash.”
He added that SBI operates a mobile ATM for workers but it does serve the purpose, because of lack of network connection in most estates.

P Kausalya Devi, District Lead Bank Manager, she said, “To facilitate cash withdrawal, we have planned to distribute cash to workers through Banking Correspondent. We have identified seven places where a local resident would be made in-charge by banking correspondent for distributing cash after checking on workers’ bank balance. Our banking correspondent would monitor the activity day today basis.”
She recalled that already mobile ATM was being operated and banking correspondent used to visit directly to distribute cash.

“Since workers are complaining, we have made the additional facility for placing a local person permanently for distributing cash at his place,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lack of ATMs
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp