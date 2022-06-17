20 all-women police stations opened in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated 20 All-Women Police Stations (AWPSs) in various parts of the State, including Valasaravakkam (Chennai), Selaiyur and Vandalur (Tambaram Corporation) and SRMC (Avadi Corporation), through videoconference from the Secretariat.

Currently, the state has 202 AWPSs, with almost one such station in each sub-division. Other places where new AWPSs have been established are: Katpadi, Tiruvannamalai Rural, Thittakudi, Karur rural, Kottaipattinam, Orathanadu, Muthupet, Mettupalayam, Perundurai, Uthankarai, Oomachikulam, Dindigul Rural, Periyakulam, Mudukulathur, Cheranmahadevi, and Puliyankudi.

Meanwhile, Stalin presented State Girl Children Protection Day Awards for 2022 to the collectors of Coimbatore, Thanjavur, and Karur for their contributions to increasing female sex ratio.

Coimbatore Collector GS Sameeran received the gold medal while Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and Karur Collector T Prabhushankar received silver and bronze respectively.