STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

20 all-women police stations opened in Tamil Nadu

CM MK Stalin presented State Girl Children Protection Day Awards for 2022 to the collectors of Coimbatore, Thanjavur, and Karur for their contributions to increasing female sex ratio.

Published: 17th June 2022 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inaugurating All Women Police Stations via videoconference from the Secretariat

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inaugurating All Women Police Stations via videoconference from the Secretariat. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated 20 All-Women Police Stations (AWPSs) in various parts of the State, including Valasaravakkam (Chennai), Selaiyur and Vandalur (Tambaram Corporation) and SRMC (Avadi Corporation), through videoconference from the Secretariat. 

Currently, the state has 202 AWPSs, with almost one such station in each sub-division. Other places where new AWPSs have been established are: Katpadi, Tiruvannamalai Rural, Thittakudi, Karur rural, Kottaipattinam, Orathanadu, Muthupet, Mettupalayam, Perundurai, Uthankarai, Oomachikulam, Dindigul Rural, Periyakulam, Mudukulathur, Cheranmahadevi, and Puliyankudi.  

Meanwhile, Stalin presented State Girl Children Protection Day Awards for 2022 to the collectors of Coimbatore, Thanjavur, and Karur for their contributions to increasing female sex ratio.

Coimbatore Collector GS Sameeran received the gold medal while Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and Karur Collector T Prabhushankar received silver and bronze respectively.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Police Tamil Nadu AWPS All women police stations
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp