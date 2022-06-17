STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Class X and XII State Board results in Tamil Nadu to be out on June 20

A school education department official said that publication of Class 10 results has been delayed because evaluation of answer scripts took longer than expected

students, board exam results

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Results of the Class 10 and 12 State Board exams will be announced on June 20, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations announced on Thursday. Class 12 results will be released at 9.30 am, and Class 10 results at 12 pm. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will release the results at the Anna Centenary Library.

The results for Classes 10 and 12 were earlier scheduled to be released on June 17 and 23 respectively. Publication of Class 10 results has been delayed because evaluation of answer scripts took longer than expected, a school education department official said.

"But we are publishing the Class 12 results three days early. Utmost care has been taken to publish errorfree results," the official added. This year, offline exams were conducted for Classes 10 and 12 after a gap of two years due to COVID.

More than 8 lakh students wrote the Class 12 exams, and 9 lakh appeared for the Class 10 exams, which concluded on May 30.

"Over 80 lakh answer scripts have been evaluated within a fortnight. The department has worked hard to publish the results on time," said an official of the school education department. Students can check their results on the board's websites and at dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic. in, and tnresults.nic.in.

