Closure of Nellai quarries hit raw material supply

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Shortage of raw materials and the soaring price of m-Sand and blue metal due to the closure of many quarries in neighbouring Tirunelveli district, which supplies a majority of the materials to Kanniyakumari, have severely hit the construction workers, builders, and house owners alike.



M Albert Nelson, president of Builders Association of India-Kanyakumari Center, told TNIE that m-sand and blue metal manufacturers in Kanniyakumari mostly depended on quarries from Tirunelveli district for random rubble stones, which is the raw material for producing m-sand, P-sand and blue metal.



Sources said many quarries in Kanyakumari were shut in the past citing violation of rules.



"Since many quarries in Tirunelveli are closed following an accident last month, the construction activities in the district are affected," said builders, civil engineers and m-sand manufacturers.



Nelson said due to the shortage, m-sand and blue metal prices have gone up to 75 %. A unit of m-sand now costs more than Rs 7,000 at a construction site, while it Rs 4, 500 a few months back in Nagercoil, he said. Adding that more than 1. 5 lakh construction workers were affected, he urged the authorities to take steps.



Besides, due to long-distance, only less amount of raw materials are coming to Kanniyakumari from quarries in Thoothukudi district, said T Edward Raja, m-Sand and blue metal manufacturer. He pointed out that because of this the buyers now have to shell out extra for transportation.



The cost of one unit of m-sand has increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000, p-sand from Rs 4700 to Rs7,000 and blue metal which is used for concrete works from Rs 3,200 to Rs4,500, said manufacturers.



Kanniyakumari District Registered Construction Professional Association president K Narendranath Babu said that due to the price hike of raw materials, many house owners did not come forward to construct new houses or buildings. House owners, contractors, and civil engineers are waiting for the price to come down, he added.