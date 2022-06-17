Eight persons thrash chain snatcher in Thoothukudi, booked after court order

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Tiruchendur Judicial Magistrate court has ordered the Sathankulam police to register an FIR against eight persons who assaulted a chain snatcher. Sources said the suspect, Selvamurugan (32), of Perumalkulam near Peikulam, snatched a 11-sovereign gold chain from R Jayanthi (40) on June 10.

The public nabbed Selvamurugan and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. However, the police refused to take him to the station as he was grievously injured and instructed them to admit him to a hospital.

Following his discharge on Wednesday, the police produced the suspect before the court but Selvamurugan complained about public harassment before magistrate S Varatharajan.

The magistrate ordered an FIR to be filed against the assaulters. Residents of the village said the order was disappointing and warned to go on an indefinite protest.