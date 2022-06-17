STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Eight persons thrash chain snatcher in Thoothukudi, booked after court order

Sources said the suspect, Selvamurugan (32), of Perumalkulam near Peikulam, snatched a 11-sovereign gold chain from R Jayanthi (40) on June 10.

Published: 17th June 2022 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Chain Snatching

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Tiruchendur Judicial Magistrate court has ordered the Sathankulam police to register an FIR against eight persons who assaulted a chain snatcher. Sources said the suspect, Selvamurugan (32), of Perumalkulam near Peikulam, snatched a 11-sovereign gold chain from R Jayanthi (40) on June 10.

The public nabbed Selvamurugan and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. However, the police refused to take him to the station as he was grievously injured and instructed them to admit him to a hospital.

Following his discharge on Wednesday, the police produced the suspect before the court but Selvamurugan complained about public harassment before magistrate S Varatharajan.

The magistrate ordered an FIR to be filed against the assaulters. Residents of the village said the order was disappointing and warned to go on an indefinite protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp