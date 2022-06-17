STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Facility soon for permanent disposal of TCCL chromium waste: Minister SV Meyyanathan

Around 2.5 lakh tonnes of hazardous waste of chromium sludge has been dumped across 5.5 acres on the factory premises for more than 20 years, with the heap reaching a height of 5-7 metres.

Published: 17th June 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Tamil Nadu Environment and Pollution Control Minister SV Meyyanathan on Thursday said action is being taken to permanently dispose of hazardous chromium sludge dumped at the Tamil Nadu Chromates and Chemicals Limited (TCCL) factory in Ranipet. Speaking to reporters after inspecting the site along with Textiles Minister R Gandhi, District Collector D Baskarapandian, and TNPCB officials, he said, “TNPCB and Environment Department officials conducted multiple meetings to bring a permanent solution to the issue. The waste would be disposed of in secured landfills without polluting the environment.”

Around 2.5 lakh tonnes of hazardous waste of chromium sludge has been dumped across 5.5 acres on the factory premises for more than 20 years, with the heap reaching a height of 5-7 metres. TNPCB had closed the factory in 1995, but the waste was never removed from the site leading to environmental degradation.
The minister said the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed a two-step solution to bring a permanent remediation. “The waste should be stored in secured landfills, but it is subject to the National Green Tribunal’s ruling as there are many pending cases. Based on NGT guidelines, funds will be allocated and the process will start after that,” he said.

A TNPCB official said the place where the waste is heaped will be covered with double-layered sheets at a cost of  Rs 12 crore. “The land around 2 km radius has been polluted. TNPCB has approved the project and a tender notice has been issued and technical details have been sought from stakeholders. The sheets will prevent rainwater from falling on the waste and stop further degradation. The place will be covered with hay and isolated to stop any spreading,” the official added.

A senior TNPCB official told TNIE that for a permanent solution, the toxic hexavalent chromium dumped at the site should be converted into trivalent chromium using a chemical process and they should be stored in landfills. The TNPCB and CPCB has studied the method for safe disposal and remediation in the affected areas with the help of UK-based consultancy -- Environmental Resources Management. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has estimated the process would cost Rs 556 crore. The work hasn’t started yet due to lack of funds.

The land, groundwater, water bodies and even the Palar is polluted due to this factory, said LC Mani, District Secretary of the CPI (M)-affiliated Tamil Nadu Farmers Association. “Farmlands and water at Kaarai, Pulliyanganu, Thengal, Vanapadi and surrounding villages are polluted. The water is yellowish, frothy, and unfit for any use. The Tamil Nadu government should take steps to bring a permanent solution to this issue as soon as possible,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Chromates and Chemicals Limited SV Meyyanathan
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp