Facility soon for permanent disposal of TCCL chromium waste: Minister SV Meyyanathan

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Tamil Nadu Environment and Pollution Control Minister SV Meyyanathan on Thursday said action is being taken to permanently dispose of hazardous chromium sludge dumped at the Tamil Nadu Chromates and Chemicals Limited (TCCL) factory in Ranipet. Speaking to reporters after inspecting the site along with Textiles Minister R Gandhi, District Collector D Baskarapandian, and TNPCB officials, he said, “TNPCB and Environment Department officials conducted multiple meetings to bring a permanent solution to the issue. The waste would be disposed of in secured landfills without polluting the environment.”

Around 2.5 lakh tonnes of hazardous waste of chromium sludge has been dumped across 5.5 acres on the factory premises for more than 20 years, with the heap reaching a height of 5-7 metres. TNPCB had closed the factory in 1995, but the waste was never removed from the site leading to environmental degradation.

The minister said the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed a two-step solution to bring a permanent remediation. “The waste should be stored in secured landfills, but it is subject to the National Green Tribunal’s ruling as there are many pending cases. Based on NGT guidelines, funds will be allocated and the process will start after that,” he said.

A TNPCB official said the place where the waste is heaped will be covered with double-layered sheets at a cost of Rs 12 crore. “The land around 2 km radius has been polluted. TNPCB has approved the project and a tender notice has been issued and technical details have been sought from stakeholders. The sheets will prevent rainwater from falling on the waste and stop further degradation. The place will be covered with hay and isolated to stop any spreading,” the official added.

A senior TNPCB official told TNIE that for a permanent solution, the toxic hexavalent chromium dumped at the site should be converted into trivalent chromium using a chemical process and they should be stored in landfills. The TNPCB and CPCB has studied the method for safe disposal and remediation in the affected areas with the help of UK-based consultancy -- Environmental Resources Management. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has estimated the process would cost Rs 556 crore. The work hasn’t started yet due to lack of funds.

The land, groundwater, water bodies and even the Palar is polluted due to this factory, said LC Mani, District Secretary of the CPI (M)-affiliated Tamil Nadu Farmers Association. “Farmlands and water at Kaarai, Pulliyanganu, Thengal, Vanapadi and surrounding villages are polluted. The water is yellowish, frothy, and unfit for any use. The Tamil Nadu government should take steps to bring a permanent solution to this issue as soon as possible,” he added.