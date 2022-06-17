STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lack of facilities, poor security: Aadhaar centre in Tiruchy's Srirangam faces identity crisis

Though a complaint was filed with the Srirangam zonal office and the Collectorate, no action has been taken, residents claimed.

Published: 17th June 2022 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

The Srirangam Aadhaar centre functions out of a century-old building which is susceptible to major damage any time

The Srirangam Aadhaar centre functions out of a century-old building which is susceptible to major damage any time. (Photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Residents of Srirangam have alleged that a visit to the Aadhaar centre functioning from a 100-year-old dilapidated building in the taluk is nothing short of a horror story. "If not for the centre functioning from a single room, the whole building would have been completely abandoned," they alleged.

Not to mention, snakes were allegedly spotted slithering through the thick bushes on the premises.

Owing to lack of security and basic facilities, the public, especially women, fear a visit to the centre all by themselves. Though a complaint was filed with the Srirangam zonal office and the Collectorate, no action has been taken, residents claimed.

V Gopalakrishnan, a resident of Srirangam, said, "The building looks very dilapidated and is very dusty. There is not even a proper bench for us to sit. Due to lack of basic facilities, we have no other choice but to use the toilet at the nearby corporation office. Moreover, due to the lack of proper lighting, women panic during the evening hours when the room is enveloped in darkness. Sadly, we have no other choice but to come here for Aadhaar-related issues."

According to sources, the centre, which has been functioning for over two years from the building, is operational from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. Around 50 people from Srirangam and nearby localities come here on a daily basis for some Aadhaar-related work, sources said.

S Thilak, another resident, said, "The centre has not been cleaned for months and cobwebs can be spotted at several places. There are a lot of damaged items there. Snakes are seen around the premises. Women have no choice but to seek the help of someone to enter the building. During the rains, the roof leaks, as
had happened on Wednesday night. The building is so old that it may endure major damage any time, leading to the possibility of theft of goods. The authorities should take immediate action."

When contacted, assistant commissioner of Srirangam zone A Akberali told The New Indian Express, "There is no room at the corporation office to relocate the Aadhaar centre. I will immediately inspect the place and take action to clean up the building at the earliest."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aadhaar centre Srirangam Tiruchy
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp