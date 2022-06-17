Lack of facilities, poor security: Aadhaar centre in Tiruchy's Srirangam faces identity crisis

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Residents of Srirangam have alleged that a visit to the Aadhaar centre functioning from a 100-year-old dilapidated building in the taluk is nothing short of a horror story. "If not for the centre functioning from a single room, the whole building would have been completely abandoned," they alleged.

Not to mention, snakes were allegedly spotted slithering through the thick bushes on the premises.

Owing to lack of security and basic facilities, the public, especially women, fear a visit to the centre all by themselves. Though a complaint was filed with the Srirangam zonal office and the Collectorate, no action has been taken, residents claimed.

V Gopalakrishnan, a resident of Srirangam, said, "The building looks very dilapidated and is very dusty. There is not even a proper bench for us to sit. Due to lack of basic facilities, we have no other choice but to use the toilet at the nearby corporation office. Moreover, due to the lack of proper lighting, women panic during the evening hours when the room is enveloped in darkness. Sadly, we have no other choice but to come here for Aadhaar-related issues."

According to sources, the centre, which has been functioning for over two years from the building, is operational from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. Around 50 people from Srirangam and nearby localities come here on a daily basis for some Aadhaar-related work, sources said.

S Thilak, another resident, said, "The centre has not been cleaned for months and cobwebs can be spotted at several places. There are a lot of damaged items there. Snakes are seen around the premises. Women have no choice but to seek the help of someone to enter the building. During the rains, the roof leaks, as

had happened on Wednesday night. The building is so old that it may endure major damage any time, leading to the possibility of theft of goods. The authorities should take immediate action."

When contacted, assistant commissioner of Srirangam zone A Akberali told The New Indian Express, "There is no room at the corporation office to relocate the Aadhaar centre. I will immediately inspect the place and take action to clean up the building at the earliest."