Madurai Kamaraj University to start five on-campus undergraduate courses

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: In a first in Tamil Nadu, Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) has introduced five on-campus undergraduate (UG) courses for the academic year 2022-2023.

The courses have been introduced based on the suggestion by vice-chancellor J Kumar, who took charge recently. It is to be noted that State-run universities have only been offering postgraduate (PG) and research-oriented courses on the campus.

The university is planning to offer foreign language courses, including German and Japanese. German course will commence in the first week of July. The varsity is also in talks with the IIT-Madras team to offer courses on banking, financial management, trading, and commerce.

Courses offered