STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Need representation in Tamil Nadu's online gaming regulation committee: E-Gaming Federation

While EGF backed the State's move to regulate the online gaming industry, it feels that the government should form a joint-committee to explore the possibility of establishing a licensing regime.

Published: 17th June 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Online Gaming

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The committee formed by the State government to examine the effects of online gaming should have the representation of the online gaming industry, according to E-Gaming Federation (EGF), an organisation representing skill-based gaming industry.

E-Gaming Federation CEO Sameer Barde told The New Indian Express that EGF backed the State government's move to regulate the online gaming industry but the government should form a joint-committee to explore the possibility of establishing a licensing regime to regulate the gaming sector as a whole and skill-gaming sector in particular.

The panel headed by retired judge K Chandru will give recommendations for the promulgation of an ordinance to regulate online gaming. Other panel members are B Karthikeyan, Secretary to Government (Legal Affairs); IIT-Madras professor Dr S Sankararaman; Dr Lakshmi Vijayakumar, psychiatrist and founder of SNEHA Organization; and Addl DGP (State Crime Records Bureau) Vinit Dev Wankhede.

It should submit its recommendations within two weeks, which Barde feels is too short a time. Barde said currently there is no regulation in the State on classifying which online games come under 'Games of Skill' and under 'Games of Chance'. The recommendations of the committee should make the distinction, he said. 

The EGF is in talks with the Centre on bringing out a regulation on online games. Barde said the committee should come out with a regulatory structure that would address all the key concerns of the industry and government. "This would weed out the fly-by-night operators or entities from the State," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
E Gaming Federation Online gaming committee Sameer Barde Online gaming K Chandru
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp