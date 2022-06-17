TANGEDCO's uphill battle to create app for meter reading

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: TANGEDCO's plan to create an app scheduled for launch last December to completely automate the power billing process, may be delayed as technical glitches have emerged in integrating interoperable data exchange in non-DLMS meters. It has now sought a technical report from a private consultancy to address the issue.

A senior TANGEDCO official said that Device Language Message Specification (DLMS) meters and non-DLMS meters were installed for three crore customers across Tamil Nadu. DLMS meters can automatically share data on billing cycle, power consumed, payment date and payment history through the app. But this facility is not available in non-DLMS meters.

The installation of DLMS and non-DLMS meters has been going on across the State for the past five years. "When we purchased the meters, we should have had them customised for mobile application use. But since we did not have that plan two years ago, we failed to do it. We hope to introduce the app by end of the year," the official said.

