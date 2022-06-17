Two government high school teachers suspended over casteist chat with student in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A phone conversation that exposed the caste inclination of two teachers of Kulathur Government Higher Secondary School has landed them in trouble as the education department placed them under suspension pending inquiry.

As per the the audio clip that went viral in the social media, it was the Computer teacher, Meena, who initiated the conversation with the student over phone. She later handed over the phone to Assistant Head Mistress Kalaiselvi.

After taking the call, Kalaiselvi is heard enquiring about the caste of the 18-year-old student who just completed class 12 and cautioning him about the waning strength of teachers and students hailing from backward communities such as Nadars and Thevars in the school.

Even though the head mistress stressed that BC communities are dominant in the school, the boy is heard rubbishing her claim, saying everybody is "equal". Further, Kalaiselvi said two physical education teachers are against giving admission to students from Puliyankulam which has a sizable population of Thevars.

The teacher also insisted the student to bring parents (belonging to a particular community) for the PTA election supposed to be held on date 7 (month not known) so as to outweigh the representation from SC communities. "If you don’t act now, the school will go into the hands of the Scheduled Castes," Kalaiselvi said as she concluded the conversation.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the 18-year-old student said the audio clip was recorded three months ago. Collector Dr K Senthil Raj said the two teachers have been suspended. "Chief Education Officer (CEO) has mooted Departmental inquires," he added.