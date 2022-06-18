500 beneficiaries waiting 20 years for promised land in Tiruppur district

Saravanan MP By

TIRUPPUR: Over 500 beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district selected to receive houses under different government schemes are waiting for close to 20 years as revenue department officials have not conducted the land survey.

Explaining their plight, the president of Paruvai village, in Palladam taluk, S Ravichandran, said, "In 1998, officials inspected land near Krishnapuram. They allocated 25 acres to 47 beneficiaries. A Land Commission Order was issued in 2000. But the land has not been surveyed for more than 20 years."

P Selvam, a beneficiary, said, "Myself and 103 persons were allocated land in Chinnakkampalayam in Kangeyam, through Adi Dravidar Welfare Department in 2020. But when COVID-19 hit and lockdown was implemented, the revenue officials refused to work. We waited for the lockdown to be lifted. Even after that, the land has not been surveyed for dividing plots for each family. Despite several petitions, no action was taken by the local authorities or district administration so far."

Ganathapathipalayam village (Udumalaipet taluk) president A Shivkumar said, "Around 100 SC families were allotted 2.5 acres near the village in 2010 and the district revenue department issued an order. But patta was not issued as revenue officials did not conduct a survey of the land for division. I reported the incident to the VAO and other higher officials several times. But nothing was done. I even petitioned Tiruppur Collectors for four years, but no action was taken."

Tiruppur village Panchayat Presidents Association - President K Kanagaraj, said, "On several occasions, the district administration announced free land for poor people based on a local land order or 'Anupandam' order. They take the beneficiary to the land location, show them the land they will be allotted, but never survey the area."

"Even though governments change, the attitude of revenue officials remains the same. Most officials cite pending work for the delay. Often, they allocate a large tract of land for the poor, but later claim that the section was already allocated for ration shops. So, many lose the benefit and wait for a fresh allocation," he said.

A Survey Department (Tiruppur) official said, "This is a serious issue, and has not come to our knowledge. Local officials, including tahsildars, are responsible for the division of patta land. I will issue a direction to all tahsildars of the Tiruppur district to resolve it immediately."

