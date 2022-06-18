AIADMK parleys continue; O Panneerselvam to meet his supporters on Saturday

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The impasse over a single leadership for the AIADMK continued for the fourth day on Friday even as parleys were held to bring about an amicable solution ahead of the general council meeting slated for June 23.

Former Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai who had interacted with Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday held talks with O Panneerselvam and other functionaries on Friday.

Sources said during the talks, a senior leader suggested that the general council meeting could be postponed for a few days until a solution is arrived at. However, sources added Palaniswami is keen on conducting the general council meeting and moving a resolution for single leadership whereas some of the senior leaders are trying to resolve this issue within a few days.

During the talks, Panneerselvam reportedly stood his ground. When Thambidurai gave general advice that both leaders should work together and sort out issues by meeting each other, a senior functionary who was present there, reportedly told Thambidurai that a senior leader like him should take a stand and give the right advice to those who needed it at this hour.

R Vaithilingam, one of the deputy coordinators of the AIADMK told reporters that after discussions, Thambidurai had said that he would convey the views expressed by Panneerselvam to Palaniswami.

Asked what would be his stand if the single leadership issue is raised in the general council meeting on June 23, Vaithilingam said, "Any such issue can be raised only if both Panneerselvam and Palaniswami agree. If at all the single leadership issue is raised on that day, it would lead the party towards a disastrous path."

Sources said that Panneerselvam will be meeting district secretaries and functionaries on Saturday at a star hotel in Chennai. "Those who have been supporting Palaniswami so far are also likely to meet Panneerselvam," a leader added.

Leaders in both camps also expect that during the meeting of the Resolution Committee for the general council scheduled for Saturday, some progress may take place since both Panneerselvam and Palaniswami are in Chennai.

In yet another development, Panneerselvam, on Friday night called on veteran leader of the AIADMK and a close associate of party founder MGR, Panruti S Ramachandran and held discussions. Ramachandran has been keeping himself away from the party affairs for quite some time.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a civil court in Chennai is likely to hear an interim application by an AIADMK man, Suriymoorthy of Dindigul, seeking early hearing of his plea praying for interim stay on the general council meeting. The judge on Thursday had adjourned the hearing to July 22.

Unfazed by the developments within the AIADMK, party’s joint-coordinator Palaniswami kept mum on the entire issue on Friday too. He took part in the consecration of a temple near Arani in Tiruvannamalai district.

Many former ministers and other functionaries attended the consecration. Though AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam was also invited for the event, he did not take part.

The supporters of Palaniswami hailed him as the single leader of the party when they gave him a rousing reception. Palaniswami avoided meeting the press and while addressing the public at Polur, he took on the DMK government on various issues but did not speak on the leader issue.

(Inputs from Tiruvannamalai)

Former MLA VC Arukutty​ slams OPS, EPS over 'infighting'

COIMBATORE: Former MLA VC Arukutty came down heavily on both Panneerselvam and Palaniswami "for engaging in infighting" and said this would ruin the AIADMK. "Palaniswami and Panneerselvam are not people’s leaders. They are leaders in their own districts," he added.