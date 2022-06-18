CM Stalin will open new Mukkombu barrage on June 26, says Municipal Administration Minister

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin will open the new barrage constructed across the Kollidam at Mukkombu on June 26, said Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru here on Friday.

Work on the regulator was taken up at a cost of Rs 387.6 crore following the centuries-old barrage’s nine shutters getting washed away during the flood in August 2018. About 95% of the work has been completed, sources said.

Inspecting the barrage construction, the minister said that it will be completed before the chief minister’s arrival. Further, he said, "The bridge over the Mukkombu barrage was built as narrow as it already was. The Mayanur bridge built during late chief minister M Karunanidhi’s tenure has been widened. There is

a plan to make the Mukkombu bridge larger as well. It will be announced by the chief minister at the opening ceremony."

Pointing to how Rs 90 crore has been allocated for the construction of a new bridge across the Cauvery in Tiruchy, the minister promised additional funding to the tune of Rs 40 crore. He also mentioned how Rs 18.5 crore was set aside for the restoration of waterbodies in the district, and added that the work has now

been completed.