Mekedatu issue: TN delegation of leaders of legislature parties to meet Union Minister soon, says CM

CHENNAI: Expressing shock at the assertion of Cauvery Water Management Authority Chairman SK Haldar that the Cauvery Authority would discuss the Mekedatu dam issue on June 23, Chief Minister MK Stalin today said that a delegation of leaders of legislature parties led by Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan will soon meet Union Jal Sakthi Minister to convey the unrest caused by Haldar's remarks among the people of Tamil Nadu.

"We have sought an appointment with the Union Jal Sakthi Minister. Once the appointment is confirmed, the delegation will go to New Delhi. We will not let construction of a dam at Mekedatu. It is inappropriate to discuss this at the CWMA meeting. The legal battle of Tamil Nadu government to protect the State's rights over Cauvery water will continue before the Supreme Court," the Chief Minister said in a statement here.

"Does the CWMA have any powers to take unilateral decision when the matter is pending before the SC? Despite knowing the legal status, the CWMA Chairman asserting that the Authority will discuss Mekedatu issue is violative of law," the Chief Minister added.

Stalin said there were reports that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been camping in New Delhi to exert pressure on the Union Government over the Mekedatu issue. "The Union Government should not yield to these pressure tactics of Karnataka government and I expect that the BJP-led government would act in a manner that would protect the dignity of federal principle," he added.

Stating that Karnataka has been making many efforts to reduce the quantum of Cauvery water being given to Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister said "One of the important efforts is constructing a dam at Mekedatu. This is a big betrayal to the farmers of Tamil Nadu and it is against the federal principle. Besides, this move is against all past verdicts of the Supreme Court.

The Chief Minister recalled that in his letter to the Prime Minister on June 13, he had pointed out that only after a protracted legal battle, did the SC deliver its judgment on February 16, 2018, apportioning the waters of Cauvery amongst the riparian States. He had also pointed out that although the quantity of allocation is not up to our expectation, Tamil Nadu has been managing its needs with the allocated share, provided it was delivered as per the schedule. Any disruption in that would affect Tamil Nadu very adversely and hence Mekedatu was a sensitive issue.