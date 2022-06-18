STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji slams graft charges by BJP leader K Annamalai

Annamalai on Thursday said that Senthil Balaji would be the first person to be imprisoned for corruption once there is a regime change in the State.

Published: 18th June 2022 02:56 AM

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Electricity  ministerV Senthil Balaji on Friday refuted corruption charges levelled against him by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai a day earlier.

Addressing media persons after launching development work in the city, Balaji said, "I have a lot of work and don't want to waste my time explaining to a person who is jobless and does nothing but criticise. He (Annamalai) is one of the most disgusting and worst politicians in the State and the incident where he made nasty remarks against journalists in a press meet is the best example. He is the numero uno of educated idiots."

He added: "His dreams of BJP capturing power in Tamil Nadu will never come true. If they are going to take action (against me) they can take it even now. Why delay it?" Annamalai on Thursday said that Senthil Balaji would be the first person to be imprisoned for corruption once there is a regime change in the State.

Min slams Annamalai

Refuting corruption charges levelled against him by Annamalai, Minister Senthil Balaji said the former is "numero uno of educated idiots".

