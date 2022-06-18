STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two families from Sri Lanka reach Dhanushkodi to escape economic crisis

Two families from Sri Lanka reached Rameswaram’s Dhanushkodi on Friday to escape that nation’s economic crisis.  

Published: 18th June 2022 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

The Lankan families who reached Dhanushkodi in Ramanathapuram

The Lankan families who reached Dhanushkodi in Ramanathapuram. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Two families from Sri Lanka reached Rameswaram's Dhanushkodi on Friday to escape that nation's economic crisis. The families started their journey from Sri Lanka’s Mannar around 1 am on Friday and reached Arichal Munai at 5 am.

Following a security check, they were lodged at the Mandapam refugee camp. With this, the number of Sri Lankan Tamils seeking refugee in the State has gone up to 90. 

According to sources, a family of five Dossnavis (40) from Thirunavakulam, his wife Ranjini (39) and children Yosva (12), Angelin (11), and Ansika (5) spent Rs 1 lakh for the trip. Dossnavis was working at a private grenade removal firm.

Another family was a mother-son duo, J Rathi (40), a day labourer from Thirikonamalai, and her son Santhanu (7). She had fled from Sri Lanka to Rameswaram in the 1990s along with her father, mother, and two brothers and stayed at Dindigul's Vathalagundu refugee camp until 2012. Due to her mother's sudden demise, she moved back to Lanka in 2012 and got married in 2014. 

