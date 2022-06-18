Will discuss Karnataka's Mekedatu plan: Cauvery Water Management Authority chief

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Amid protest against the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) taking up the Mekedatu issue for discussion, SK Haldar, chairman of the Authority, reiterated that the issue is on the agenda and would be taken up for discussion in the forthcoming meeting.

He was talking to reporters at Kallanai in Thanjavur on Friday, where he inspected the regulators. When asked whether the CWMA has powers to discuss the Mekedatu issue, Haldar said, "It has all the powers and can discuss anything and everything related to the basin. Now the Authority has got legal opinion, and it has the power to discuss the dam issue."

On the issue of ensuring monthly release of water to Tamil Nadu by Karnataka, Haldar said that the Authority would ensure the allocation of water as ordered by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court in the best possible way taking into account meteorological conditions.

Earlier, when asked about the purpose of the visit, Haldar said the the Cauvery Water Management Authority has the mandate to visit the entire Cauvery basin and as such visited the Biligundlu, Mettur dam and the Kallanai (Grand Anaicut). To another query, Haldar said he would also visit the Cauvery basin in Karnataka

Black-flag protest

Farmers owing allegiance to Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee (CRRC) and other associations staged a protest at Kallanai on Friday against the visit of SK Haldar, Chairman of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). Raising slogans and black flags, they alleged Haldar never ensured the timely release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as per the orders of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court.

The protesters alleged Haldar is trying to give nod to the Mekedatu project, which is beyond the powers of the authority. The farmers also raised doubts regarding his visit, alleging that Haldar, who never visited the Cauvery basin during drought, is visiting now only to report to CWMA that Karnataka has been complying with the orders to release water.

The farmers said Haldar has a track record of supporting activities which are against the law. During his tenure as the chairman of Central Water Commission, Haldar had requested for a Detailed Project Report for Mekadatu, before sending it to CWMA.