14 houses in Nagapattinam get piped gas supply

As works are under way in the other three districts, supply has started in Nagapattinam district.

Published: 19th June 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 06:40 AM

Gas pipeline

file image of pipelines to carry gas used for representational purpose only.(Photo | AP)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Torrent Gas Private Limited (TGPL) began supply of piped natural gas to 14 households at Seeyathamangai village in Thirumarugal block of Nagapattinam district on Saturday. The company claimed this is the State’s first piped natural gas supply to households.

“This revolutionises household gas application. We have a target of around 1.6 lakh households in Nagapattinam and Karaikal districts,” R Sitharthan, vice-president of TGPL for Karaikal and Nagapattinam, said

The firm, sources said, received authorisation to implement piped natural gas supply to Chennai, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam and Karaikal districts in 2018. As works are underway in the other three districts, supply has started in Nagapattinam district.

The initiative is part of a 17-km network of pipes installed in the Thirumarugal block. Pipes have been laid to a depth of one foot in the ground. Subscribers will have to pay around Rs 7,000 as initial deposit. They will be charged once in two months. They will get Rs 6,300 as refund upon cancellation of the subscription.

According to TGPL, customers will need about 17 to 18 units of natural gas if they are consuming a cylinder of 15 litres. A unit of natural gas costs about Rs 45. So, the cost of a cylinder would be between Rs 765 and Rs 810.

